Billie Eilish Explains How A Fan Convinced Her To Go Blonde

The obsession with Billie Eilish’s newly blonde hair continues. Since the singer revealed her platinum blonde look, fans have been wondering what exactly inspired the transformation. Eilish has no problem giving credit where credit is due, and she recently explained that a fan was what eventually convinced her to try out the new hairstyle.

Eilish appeared as the guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday where she spoke about her blonde locks. The singer said she came across a “fan edit” (presumably an image or video) in which they had edited her then neon green and black hair into a platinum blonde look:

“I’ve been wanting blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair, and it was like, me just with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, ‘Ahhh! It’s so sick I want it!’ I kind of thought of it as a dream, I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair’s been through so much, I thought it would burn it all off if I tried — but I did it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Eilish described how surreal it was to finally be able to watch her The World’s A Little Blurry documentary. The singer said it took a full six hours to watch it the first time because she kept pausing it to freak out. “It took us like six hours to get through it because we kept pausing it over and over and screaming and running around,” she said. “It was crazy because they were filming me for like three years and I had no idea what they got on camera and what they didn’t. I’m pretty much myself in front of a camera, I don’t really have a line. So I was pretty worried about what was going to be in there, but I love it.”

Watch Eilish’s full interview on Ellen above.