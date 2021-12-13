Billie Eilish has a lot going on so far this morning. Her and Finneas’ No Time To Die song was just nominated for a Golden Globe, and she also guested on The Howard Stern Show. On the program, she revealed that she had COVID-19 in August. Furthermore, she believes that if she wasn’t vaccinated, she would have “died.”

Eilish told Stern:

‘F*ck that sh*t, dude. It was bad. I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago. […] I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad. When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f*cking horrible. […] The vaccine is f*cking amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it.”

This conversation came up because Stern noticed that Eilish had a cough. He jokingly got mad at Saturday Night Live for getting Eilish sick (since she’s fresh off hosting the show) and Eilish responded, “Can I tell you a secret? Lorne [Michaels] was sick, coughing everywhere.”