Billie Eilish‘s new album Hit Me Hard And Soft is dominating the charts right now. Despite not having released a single prior to the album release, many fans are praising the album as some of her best work to date.

Her previous works have spawned quite a few hits, including 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which boasted the fan-favorite title track. Though the music resonated with fans, Eilish admits that she and her brother, prolific producer Finneas, didn’t put much effort into it.

Eilish said in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that she was in a heightened state of confidence while making Happier Than Ever, as she had just won several Grammy Awards for her 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

“I think for [Happier Than Ever] we just didn’t put that much into it,” said Eilish. “That’s why there’s 16 songs. Nobody needs that many songs… As much as [it] was coming from this place of like, ‘We’re so good, this sounds so good,’ it was also, at least for me, not knowing at all who I was.”

She continued, explaining that while she felt more sure of herself making Hit Me Hard And Soft, she wasn’t sure how well the music would be received. “Hit Me Hard is almost the reverse of that… We were like, ‘I don’t know if we’re making anything good. This might be terrible.’ Now, when I think about it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’m comfortable in who I am now.'”

You can watch the interview above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Find more information here.