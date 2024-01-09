Currently, Billie Eilish and Finneas are halfway to an EGOT (winning at least one each of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards). They’ve got some Grammys and they earned an Oscar (Academy Award) in 2022 for “No Time To Die,” so that just leaves the Emmy and Tony. As far as the Tony, it appears the pair might end up pursuing it.

Eilish and Finneas guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. During the interview, which was recorded in front of an audience at Chapman University, host Scott Feinberg asked if they would have interest in writing an original musical, for either the stage or the screen. Finneas responded, “For sure, yeah,” and Eilish replied, “Yes,” continuing, “Finneas has really, really good ideas for musicals already, and I’m so excited to see where they go. I’m very excited.”

Billie & @finneas talk about being interested in possibly writing a musical for either the stage or the screen in a new podcast episode with @AwardsChatter! 👀🤍 pic.twitter.com/ex8KYvmSfs — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) January 9, 2024

Later in the chat, they were asked what’s on their to-do lists. Finneas reaffirmed, “I really do want to write a musical,” while Eilish answered, “I would love to direct a movie someday.”

