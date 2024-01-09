Finneas O'Connell Billie Eilish Los Angeles Dodgers baseball 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish And Finneas Sound Really, Really Interested In Writing A Musical, Seeds For Which May Already Be Planted

Currently, Billie Eilish and Finneas are halfway to an EGOT (winning at least one each of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards). They’ve got some Grammys and they earned an Oscar (Academy Award) in 2022 for “No Time To Die,” so that just leaves the Emmy and Tony. As far as the Tony, it appears the pair might end up pursuing it.

Eilish and Finneas guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. During the interview, which was recorded in front of an audience at Chapman University, host Scott Feinberg asked if they would have interest in writing an original musical, for either the stage or the screen. Finneas responded, “For sure, yeah,” and Eilish replied, “Yes,” continuing, “Finneas has really, really good ideas for musicals already, and I’m so excited to see where they go. I’m very excited.”

Later in the chat, they were asked what’s on their to-do lists. Finneas reaffirmed, “I really do want to write a musical,” while Eilish answered, “I would love to direct a movie someday.”

Check out the full Awards Chatter episode with Eilish and Finneas here, stream it via Spotify below, or find it on your preferred podcast platform.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×