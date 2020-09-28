Billie Eilish turns 19 years old in December, but even ahead of that, at her young age, she has already led quite the life. Her story is one worth exploring, and it will be examined in a new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will premiere in theaters on Apple TV+ in February 2021, and it’s a production of Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Eilish shared a 30-second announcement video for the film today, and while it doesn’t reveal much, it does include a brief clip of an infant Eilish happily slapping piano keys, foreshadowing her future proclivity in the medium.

There isn’t much info about the movie available yet, it will presumably track Eilish’s young career, from her breakout with “Ocean Eyes” (or perhaps even earlier) to the success she currently enjoys following her No. 1 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Eilish was seen being followed by a documentary crew on tour in October 2019, so assuming that crew was involved with the Apple doc, expect to see tour footage in the film.

This documentary wasn’t cheap for Apple: At the end of last year, it was reported that the movie is part of a $25 million deal between the tech giant and Eilish.

Watch the announcement video above.