This year, Billie Eilish has become a huge deal. It seems like she pulls of some sort of notable feat every day, whether it’s releasing her first self-directed video (which she did earlier today), giving her first awards show performance, or setting a Grammy nominations record. Now it looks like she has a big-time deal in place that’s not too far over the horizon: It’s being reported that Eilish is in talks with Apple for a $25 million deal, which is set to include a new documentary.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the $25 million deal is for a documentary that would be available on Apple TV+. The film has already been shot and is directed by R.J. Cutler, and supposedly has a budget of between $1 million and $2 million. Variety reports, however, that the film is just part of an overall deal and not the entire deal itself, and that the $25 million figure is “wrong,” according to “a source close to the situation.” Variety also notes that “the source declined to provide a more accurate number because the deal has not yet closed.”

Regardless of whether $25 million is accurate, rights to an Eilish documentary would surely fetch a high number. The documentary at least appears to be more than an unfounded rumor, as she has been seen with a film crew following her while on tour.