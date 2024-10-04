In case you’re not on TikTok: Billie Eilish’s Barbie movie favorite “What Was I Made For” is a hit on the platform, but not Eilish’s rendition.

Rather, it’s a cover by Bongo Cat (check it out below), the most notable aspect of which is the vocals, which have been replaced with emotional meowing instead of actual words. As Know Your Meme notes, the cover went viral on TikTok thanks to videos of kids having emotional reactions to the song.

Well, the cat version of the song has extended to Eilish’s concerts: As seen in TikTok videos like this one, some fans have started meowing along as Eilish sings “What Was I Made For.”

Fans seem divided on the issue. On Reddit, one user wrote, “Billie should let the fans get out the ‘meow meow meows’ before she actually starts the song. It’s getting to be herd mentality now… I think Billie should be like ‘okay… we have a serious song coming up. I know you guys like meowing, so let’s do a verse with the meowing and then let me sing the song like normal.’ What do you guys think? Because the meowing is f*cking hilarious IMO, but it does kinda ruin the vibes. Can we have both?”

Another user responded, “Or, here’s a wild idea, STOP meowing and ruining an emotional and serious song for most people around you. It’s disrespectful for them and for the song.” Somebody else said, ” Are people really meowing? Thats pretty disrespectful considering the message of the song. I guess if Billie has an issue with it then she’ll bring it up at a show. No way to know what she thinks atm.”