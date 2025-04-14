Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour 2024 Quebec (1024x437)
Billie Eilish Answers The ‘Hardest Question’ Of Her Life: ‘What’s Your Favorite Beatles Song?’

We know Billie Eilish’s preferred hair color, who she thinks is the best female rapper of all time, and now, her Beatles song(s).

In the latest issue of Vogue UK, Eilish was posed a series of questions from contemporaries like Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, SZA, and her brother, Finneas. But the most fun (if difficult) query came from Hereditary actor Alex Wolff, who asked: “What’s your favorite Beatles song?”

“Hardest question of my life!” the “Birds Of A Feather” singer exclaimed. “So impossible to pick a favorite. I’m actually looking through everything right now and I literally cannot narrow it down at all.” Eilish eventually singled out “Something” (“never gets old”) and “I’m Looking Through You” (“one of my favorite songs ever”), as well as “She’s Leaving Home,” “In My Life,” “A Day In The Life,” “And I Love Her,” “Michelle,” and “Julia.”

Eilish added, “I could just go on and on. I feel bad not naming more.”

The Beatles came up again when Oscar nominee Colman Domingo wondered, “If heaven exists, what singer or band would you like to perform upon your arrival?” (A real missed opportunity to not ask about her least favorite Beatles song). “The Beatles, definitely,” Eilish replied. “Maybe Frank Sinatra.”

