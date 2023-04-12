While there can be a certain level of artifice surrounding a lot of pop stars, that doesn’t appear to be the case with Billie Eilish, who often shares what’s on her mind and pulls the curtain back on some aspects of her life. Now, she has once again offered fans some behind-the-scenes looks at her day-to-day goings-on and her past.

Yesterday (April 11), Eilish shared an Instagram post featuring photos from her Easter weekend. The final slide includes a note revealing that her first word was “dog” and that she said it when she was 8.5 months old, on September 4, 2002.

Later that day, Eilish took to her Instagram Story to answer fan questions while Finneas was “doing a million production things.” Most of Eilish’s responses were to fans asking for photos and videos from certain days or events. One fan asked what is Eilish’s favorite hair color/style she’s ever had, and Eilish responded, “green roots was fresh as sh*ttiuuut. but black has been my favorite to live in.”

She also offered some music recommendations. When asked for her “favorite song to listen to when u drive late at night,” she responded with Kavinsky’s “Nightcall” (a song from the Drive soundtrack that was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) and called it “the greatest song ever made.” When asked for a song she’s “obsessed with these days,” Eilish shared Manu Chao’s “Me Gustas Tu.”