Billie Eilish kicked off her tour behind Happier Than Ever earlier this month, and last night, she found herself in Washington, DC. Of course, the city is our nation’s capitol, and while there, Eilish and Finneas met up with Joe Biden.

The president shared a photo of himself and the sibling pair in the White House and wrote, “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander [the new presidential dog].”

Bloomberg White House Correspondent Justin Sink notes Eilish, Finneas, and their parents were all at the White House yesterday, and that White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz told him the Biden family “have been long time fans of their music.”

Both Eilish and Finneas have been vocal in their support of the POTUS. Finneas frequently praises him on Twitter, and Eilish lent her time and musical talent to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where she also said of Biden, “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake… It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”