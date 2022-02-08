The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, when it was revealed that Billie Eilish and Finneas had picked up their first-ever nod, for their No Time To Die theme. Now, the siblings have offered their reactions to their latest bit of resume fodder.

Finneas shared a statement attributed to both Eilish and himself, and it reads, “Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig’s unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song.”

Eilish and Finneas also shared their own standalone reactions. Eilish wrote on Instagram, “nominated for an OSCAR [crying emojis] thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! it was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and i’m so honored that it’s nominated. peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!” Finneas also tweeted, “Lucky us!!!! What an honor!!! I’m so grateful!!” He then offered a pat on the back to mortal enemy Questlove for his Summer Of Soul nomination, writing, “@questlove congratulations!! So deserved!!!”

