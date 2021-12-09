Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have got to be the most tireless and accomplished siblings since Bart and Lisa Simpson. While they haven’t saved a daytime TV clown from jail yet, or prevented their hometown from being flooded by an exploding dam, Billie and Finneas have won seven Grammy Awards together. In fact, they’ve also just been nominated for seven more at the 2022 awards, including Album Of The Year, for Eilish’s Happier Than Ever. Come next February, the pair will be heading out on the Happier Than Ever World Tour and the grind is just non-stop with these two.

Despite all this, Finneas revealed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that the pair have already started working on the third Billie Eilish album. “We’re on the clay wheel and we’ve got clay on the wheel,” Finneas joked about being early in the process. He talked about how they’ve started writing songs, but they’re trying to make sense of what they have on their hands.

“We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

Host Brian Hiatt tries to bait Finneas into saying whether they’ll be experimenting with this early material on the upcoming tour, but Finneas demurs, saying that the focus of the tour is definitely Happier Than Ever. “It’s 16 songs, we don’t want to step on the toes of an album like that,” he said, although there definitely seemed to be some hinting in the tone of his voice. The episode is a very cool spin with Finneas also providing some insight into producing pop music for both himself and his sister. Listen to it in full here.