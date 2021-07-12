YouTube
Billie Eilish Roasts Haters Calling Her New Era A ‘Flop’: ‘Eat My Dust, My Tits Are Bigger Than Yours’

We’re a bit under three weeks away from a new Billie Eilish album. While fans are excited for Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop at the end of the month, there are also those who think that Eilish is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump. Eilish caught wind of these criticisms and has now offered a cheeky response to her haters.

Late last night, Eilish took to TikTok to share a video of herself giving a look of amused disbelief, with on-screen text reading, “is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…” In the post’s caption, she explained that the message encapsulates what she has been seeing on TikTok recently and then offered a clap-back: “literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”

literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours

While it’s true that Eilish hasn’t had a No. 1 single since “Bad Guy,” it’s hard to call her recent output a flop. So far, Happier Than Ever has yielded three top-10 singles (possibly four depending on how the recently released “NDA,” which hasn’t yet charted, performs). “Therefore I Am” has achieved a Billboard Hot 100 peak of No. 2, while “My Future” and “Your Power” topped out at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively. Notably, though, “Lost Cause” has so far only reached No. 27 on the chart, a relative low among her singles from the past few years.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Pre-order it here.

