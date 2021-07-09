We’re now just a few weeks away from Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever. That’s dropping at the end of the month, but ahead of then, Eilish shared a new song, “NDA,” today. To mark that occasion, she chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During that conversation, Eilish said she has “cried more in the last two weeks than I have my whole life.”

Eilish explained how tough promoting a new album can be, saying:

“I mean, listen: it’s a lot of work. Also, when you want to give your album a life, and a big one, and you want people to listen, you gotta do stuff to make that happen. You got to do shoots and shoots and shoots and shoots and shoots and shoots… and all of the things. And it’s been a pretty… punishing couple of weeks, I got to tell you. I have cried probably 30 times. Probably, I’ve cried more in the last two weeks than I have my whole life. But it’s okay, because, you know, life goes on and things pass. But the whole process overall has been much better. I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life and my brain and my creativity. It’s just: promo is tough. It’s tough, but it’s worth it, though.”

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Pre-order it here.