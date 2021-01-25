If you’re tracking it per episode, Arrested Development may have more quote-worthy moments than just about any TV comedy ever. One of the most famous is when Lucille Bluth demonstrates her lack of knowledge about things that are common knowledge to everyday people by asking her son, “I mean, it’s one banana, Michael. What could it cost, $10?” Of course, armfuls of the inexpensive fruit can be had for that price, but the character had clearly never experienced grocery stores, or at least not in a long time.

It turns out Billie Eilish is actually in a similar position. Her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, was released in 2017, when she was just 15 years old, and her rise to music stardom began with “Ocean Eyes,” which she uploaded on SoundCloud two years before that. So, it would be unsurprising to learn that the now-19-year-old pop star hasn’t spent much time walking up and down grocery store aisles and getting a feel for how much everyday items cost. She suggested that that’s the case in a new Vanity Fair interview, in which she tells a story about the time she paid $35 for what she thought was one standard-sized box of Froot Loops cereal while ordering online. Eilish said:

“I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before. And, you know, I grew up with no money. It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35.’ I didn’t know that that’s expensive. I ordered 70 [1-ounce] boxes.”

For the record, Walmart lists a 19.4-ounce “family size” box of the toucan-touted cereal at $3.64. It’s possible Eilish bought her Froot Loops from this Amazon listing, which has 70 1-ounce boxes for $35.70.

