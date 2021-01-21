Billie Eilish has always worked with her brother Finneas as her songwriting partner. For her new Rosalía collaboration “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” though, her entire family got involved.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Eilish explained how she came up with the song’s final line, “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?” She told Lowe that it emerged from a spur-of-the-moment family studio session:

“What’s funny is the way that we wrote it was the whole song was done, except we needed this last line. This was a period of quarantine where every Friday, we had a family dinner and a movie night, which got old pretty quick [laughs]. But it was a good one, and we had dinner, we watched a movie, and then we were like, ‘You guys want to hear this Rosalía song we’ve been working on?’ So my mom, my dad, Finneas, me, Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia, we all came down to the studio, and we listened, and me and Finneas were like, ‘Should we just write this line right now?’ So I was sitting in the room with my entire family. All of us, including my dad and my mom, they were like, ‘What if it was like…’ We were all giving ideas. So technically, they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end.”

Watch more from the interview below.