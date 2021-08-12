When Billie Eilish released her long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever, it was released alongside a moving video to her title track. So far, Eilish has shared five official videos for her Happier Than Ever album rollout. But fans can expect there to be much more, as Eilish confirmed she plans to make a video to each track on the LP.

The singer recently appeared on Instagram Live to chat with her fans about her album release. She thanked her fans for the positive response to Happier Than Ever and revealed her plans to shoot a video for each one of the LP’s 16 songs. “Tell me which video I should shoot next because I don’t know which one,” she said. “I’m going to make a video for all of them, don’t you worry, but I don’t know which one I’m going to make next.”

Eilish also had some earnest reflections on the state of the world, saying she’s grateful that she and her family are safe and vaccinated:

“I’m very grateful for being alive, and being vaccinated. We’re all breathing and we should just be happy we’re alive. It’s been a crazy week for me and I’m just grateful for life, I guess. Nothing else really matters but our love and joy and peace in life. I hope that you guys are feeling that. I hope that none of these shows get canceled, oh my goodness gracious. I love you guys so much and I can’t wait to see you there.”

billie eilish ig instagram live august 11 12/08/2021 hte album pic.twitter.com/t1wLCgUHlk — imen (@mytearsproblems) August 12, 2021

Watch a clip of Eilish’s Instagram Live session above.

Happier Than Ever is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Get it here.