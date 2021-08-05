Billie Eilish let fans know early on that her next era was going to be a departure from the sound that defined her debut album. Still, most people probably weren’t ready for her to make a jazzy album influenced by Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Julie London. Happier Than Ever is a stunning left turn for the pop star, but proof that all she needs is herself when it comes to the music she wants to make. Today, she doubled down on her new era’s focus by actually covering a jazz classic in the style of London, heading over to BBC’s Radio 1 Lounge, where artist’s frequently give spins on other artists’s songs, and performed “I’m In The Mood For Love” accompanied only by Finneas on guitar.

Truly, anyone listening to the “Bad Guy” and “You Should See Me In A Crown” probably didn’t consider this was coming next. Then again, softer earlier songs like “When The Party’s Over” do point to the same tone and feeling of these tunes. If anything, Eilish is just proving her versatility early on, as our culture loves to put artists, particularly female ones, in a box as soon as possible. Check out the cover above.