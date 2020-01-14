Being chosen to create the title song for a James Bond film has become one of the highest honors in music. Performers who have done it in the past include Adele, Chris Cornell, Madonna, and others. With the latest film in the franchise, No Time To Die, set to come out this year, rumors have been swirling about who will do the title song this time.

Recently, Billie Eilish has been unofficially attached to the movie, and now she has added fuel to the speculation with some social media posts. After James Bond fan site M16 HQ shared a report that Eilish will be performing the No Time To Die title track, Eilish shared images of a bunch of Bond Girls on her Instagram story.

Billie Eilish has seemingly confirmed the rumors that she will be performing the official theme song of the latest Bond movie #NoTimeToDie after she shared photos of the Bond Girls on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MmGoaOa0yk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 14, 2020

If Eilish is indeed performing the No Time To Die title track, she would be the youngest musician to do so, as she just turned 18 years old in December.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed yesterday that Hans Zimmer will compose the score for the film. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga shared a statement, saying, “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.”