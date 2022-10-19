Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford sparked dating rumors a few days ago when they were seen holding hands at Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now, it appears they’ve all but issued a statement confirming it: New photos of the pair have surfaced that sure make it look like they are in fact together.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford aren't hiding it anymore, locking lips in public and letting the world know they're together. https://t.co/r97a32o5Ls — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2022

The snaps, shared by Daily Mail and TMZ, show Eilish and Rutherford in the street after a dinner date at Los Angeles restaurant Lal Mirch on Tuesday (October 18) night. In the pictures, 20-year-old Eilish and 31-year-old Rutherford look comfortable as they hold each other, smile, and even kiss.

As for why Eilish has yet to publicly address the relationship, she has said she tries to keep that part of her life as private as she can. In a 2020 interview, she noted, “I definitely want to keep that private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. So, I can’t even imagine… I think about it sometimes. I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, like, you know what I’m talking about? And then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’ And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s very much not something I’m interested in.”