Yesterday, Audible announced Origins, a new audio series that will feature music stars sharing stories about their early days. Billie Eilish is among the participants and in a statement about the project (via Billboard), she said how people perceived her early work was surprising.

Eilish said:

“It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing and it’s so sad and it’s too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and ‘Yesterday’ and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’ It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

Audible’s description of the Eilish episode reads, “Billie Eilish challenges origin, resists definition, and rejects the very idea that who she was yesterday is who she has to be tomorrow.”

Doja Cat also has an episode and she said in her own statement, “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”