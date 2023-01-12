Billie Eilish is one of music’s biggest stars (duh), which has helped her also become one of social media’s favorite personalities: She was one of TikTok’s most popular musicians of 2022 and she has one of the world’s most-followed Instagram accounts. On the latter platform, her account is one of only a few dozen to top the 100-million-follower mark, and yesterday (January 11), Eilish offered those onlookers a set of bedroom selfies.

In the eight-image gallery, Eilish dons some black lingerie and strikes various poses captured from various angles. Eilish captioned the post, “you’re looking right at me.” As for reactions, a recurring theme in the comments is that people really think Eilish looks like a particular classic TV character.

One Instagram user, echoing the thoughts of many others in the post’s comments section, wrote, “i thought this was Jane from Breaking Bad for a solid minute,” referring to actress Krysten Ritter. The gallery has furthermore drawn comparisons to Madonna, Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, and Wednesday Addams from Wednesday/Addams Family. Avril Lavigne also chimed by leaving two fire emojis in the comments.

Whoever it is that Eilish most truly resembles here, she’s generating some attention, as the new post is currently at over 11.5 million likes. That makes it Eilish’s most-liked Instagram dispatch since a two-photo gallery she shared in August 2020.

