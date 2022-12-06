Year-end list season is here, so data of what happened on various platforms in 2022 is making its way out into the world. Today (December 6), it’s TikTok’s turn, as the popular video-sharing platform has unveiled a number of lists. Among those is the most-viewed musicians on the platform in the US and the list is as follows:

1. Lizzo (@lizzo)

2. Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)

3. Bad Bunny (@badbunny)

4. Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

5. Doja Cat (@dojacat)

6. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

7. Nessa Barrett (@nessaabarrett)

8. Yung Gravy (@yunggravy)

9. Billie Eilish (@billieeilish)

10. Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Lizzo has long maintained an entertaining and uplifting presence on the platform, while Puth has used it to offer insight about his creative process. Meanwhile, Doja made her followers laugh, while Trainor had a TikTok hit with “Made You Look.”

Elsewhere on TikTok’s year-end ranks, Lizzo had one of the year’s top videos, music or otherwise, in a clip where she teaches choreography to “About Damn Time.” Rosalía also made an appearance on that list with her viral gun-chewing video, set to her TikTok favorite “Bizcochito.”

See what other people, topics, and videos made TikTok’s 2022 lists here.

