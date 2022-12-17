Billie Eilish is bringing her London show from June to theaters with a special music film. Directed by Sam Wrench, Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will play for one-night-only on January 23 and features six never-aired performances from her recent Happier Than Ever world tour in 4K Dolby Atmos.

“We’re professionally filming this entire show,” Eilish told the crowd at the time. “It’s the only time we’ve done that. There’s like a billion cameras in here.”

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” she also shared in a new press statement via Variety. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Tickets for the film go on sale via Trafagar Releasing on December 21 at 9 a.m. ET. More information is available here.

Watch Billie Eilish’s new trailer for Live At The O2 above.