Billie Eilish has been supporting her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, with a world tour by the same name since early February, and the 20-year-old pop phenom can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Eilish announced Monday (September 26) that a live Happier Than Ever show will exclusively hit Apple Music on Friday (September 30) beginning at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

“!!!!!!!!!!happier than ever, the world tour comes to apple music live this week on september 30!!!!!!!” the seven-time Grammy winner captioned the announcement video, a tour montage set to the album’s rollicking title track. “never been so proud of any show as i have been with this whole tour. was so excited with the idea of filming one & couldn’t be happier for you all to see it and watch together from all over.”

According to Billboard, the livestream concert “was filmed during one of Eilish’s five stops at London’s famed O2 Arena earlier this summer,” and the streaming event will be preceded by a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe premiering Thursday (September 29) at 10 a.m. Pacific time. While bringing Happier Than Ever to The O2, Eilish took the opportunity to stage a climate seminar.

Eilish will conclude her world tour with back-to-back shows at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Thursday and Friday.

Outside of Happier Than Ever, Eilish has had a memorable 2022. She became the youngest headliner in the histories of the Coachella and Glastonbury festivals, dropped her sustainable take on Nike’s Air Force 1 silhouette, and appeared on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She is also now the youngest-ever “triple crown” winner after proving victorious at the Grammys, Golden Globes, and Oscars for the “No Time To Die” theme song penned alongside her brother, Finneas.