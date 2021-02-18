There are hundreds of quotes out there from celebrities who are grateful for their fame but share some of the downsides of being a household name. For Billie Eilish, it took her a while to come around to being famous, but now she “f*cking [loves] it.”

She made that reveal on a recent episode of SmartLess, a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, on which she was joined by her brother Finneas. Eilish said:

“The parts I hated three years ago, those are the parts that I’m digging now. Fame, in general, I used to just despise it, I hated everything about it. I hated being recognized, I hated not being able to go out, I hated not being able to post a place because then people would show up at that place wherever it was because they’d figure out where it is. And I felt stupid because I had this thing that like, is really cool, people would kill for, and I didn’t like it at all. And I was also forgetting that I was really, really depressed and that can make you hate almost anything. I don’t really know what changed, but I f*cking love fame. I love it. I definitely like what I’m doing with it. I feel more confident with it.”

She also said something similar during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair: “I like being famous, but I used to hate it. I hated doing press and I hated being recognized and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it. There’s a lot in fame that’s f*cking gross and horrible and just miserable, but I’m very grateful for it, and it’s really rare and I’m very lucky, so I’m done with complaining about it.”

Check out the full SmartLess episode below.