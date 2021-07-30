Billie Eilish Wishes She Could Make ‘Happier Than Ever’ Again

Two years and change after her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish has released her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever. Now that the album is finally out, Eilish has taken to Instagram to share some reflections.

Alongside an image of the cover art, Eilish wrote about how proud she is of the album, how much she grew while making it, and how she enjoyed creating it so much that she wishes she “could go back and make this album all over again”:

“‘Happier Than Ever’ my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life. i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. [white heart emoji] I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT.”

