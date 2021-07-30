Billie Eilish made news in March 2020 when she debuted a head-turning video during a concert, in which she spoke about body shaming and expectations, all while taking off her shirt. A couple months later, she released that video as a short film titled “Not My Responsibility.” When Eilish later shared the tracklist for Happier Than Ever (which is out today), it was revealed that a song called “Not My Responsibility,” presumably derived from the short film of the same name, was included.

Indeed, the album version of the song seems to be mostly the same as the audio from the short film, except for the transition into “OverHeated” that’s tacked onto the end of the album version. The track gets its title from the closing lines: “If I wear more, if I wear less / Who decides what that makes me, what that means? / Is my value based only on your perception? / Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Listen to “Not My Responsibility” above and find the song’s lyrics below.

“Do you know me?

Really know me?

You have opinions about my opinions

About my music

About my clothes

About my body

Some people hate what I wear

Some people praise it

Some people use it to shame others

Some people use it to shame me

But I feel you watching

Always

And nothing I do goes unseen

So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief

If I lived by them, I’d never be able to move

Would you like me to be smaller, weaker, softer, taller?

Would you like me to be quiet?

Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest?

Am I my stomach? My hips?

The body I was born with

Is it not what you wanted?

If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman

If I shed the layers, I’m a slut

Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it

And judge me for it

Why?

We make assumptions about people based on their size

We decide who they are

We decide what they’re worth

If I wear more, if I wear less

Who decides what that makes me, what that means?

Is my value based only on your perception?

Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Happier Than Ever is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Get it here.