In a recent interview, Billie Eilish noted that part of the inspiration behind her song “My Future” was an old video of her listening to Michael Bublé’s hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.” Now Bublé himself has caught wind of the tale and offered a thoughtful response to Eilish.

He tweeted yesterday, “Hey .@billieeilish I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about Haven’t Met You Yet. Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you.” Eilish’s brother Finneas later shared Bublé’s post and excitedly added, “BUBLÉ HAS SPOKEN.”

Eilish previously said of the clip in question, “It was this video of me, I think at 14, and I was listening to ‘Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Bublé. And that song, when I was that age, I used to listen to it night and day just because it made me hopeful. I was also really depressed at the time and sad all the time, and that song made me excited for the future. […] I sent [the video] to my friend and she was like, ‘True, that is sad, but at the same time, I love this video of you because it almost looks like you’re talking about your future self, like, ‘I just haven’t met you yet, and I’m excited to meet you.” And I was like, ‘That’s so cuuute.’ I didn’t even think about that until after I had written the chorus, but I knew that it was subconscious. I was totally thinking about that.”

