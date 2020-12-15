Billie Eilish Explains How A Michael Bublé Song Inspired ‘My Future’

It wouldn’t seem that Billie Eilish and Michael Bublé have a ton in common musically, aside from the fact that they’re both categorized under the broad umbrella term that is “pop.” However, Eilish has revealed that one of Bublé’s biggest hits was actually a driving force behind one of her recent singles.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Eilish told the story of how Bublé’s 2009 song “Haven’t Met You Yet” was a primary inspiration behind “My Future,” saying:

“The idea came subconsciously from a video that I found of myself from when I was, I think, 13 or 14. My Snapchat was like, ‘Four years ago today…,’ and it was this video of me, I think at 14, and I was listening to ‘Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Bublé. And that song, when I was that age, I used to listen to it night and day just because it made me hopeful. I was also really depressed at the time and sad all the time, and that song made me excited for the future. […] I sent [the video] to my friend and she was like, ‘True, that is sad, but at the same time, I love this video of you because it almost looks like you’re talking about your future self, like, ‘I just haven’t met you yet, and I’m excited to meet you.” And I was like, ‘That’s so cuuute.’ I didn’t even think about that until after I had written the chorus, but I knew that it was subconscious. I was totally thinking about that. It was so exactly what I was feeling and thinking and wanted to convey and wanted to say and wanted to be heard.”

Check out the interview clip below.

.@billieeilish told us the story behind My Future and my heart now officially hurts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AwDgUMNDrl — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 15, 2020

