Billie Eilish Has No Problem With The Word ‘Moist,’ Internet Be Damned

Urban Dictionary has two definitions of “moist” that sum up the current perception of the word well: “The word that if said properly can make many people uncomfortable,” and, “A word people pretend to hate because the internet told them to.”

Well, Billie Eilish isn’t hopping on the hate train.

She was just a guest on BBC Radio 1, and while chatting with host Greg James, they did a segment called “Unpopular Opinion.” It’s a recurring Radio 1 segment (here’s Lizzo doing it in 2021), during which James and his guest give their thoughts on listener-submitted unpopular opinions. This time, one of them, from listeners Ellie and Darren, was that the word “moist” is “actually great.”

Eilish responded, “Ugh… love you, Ellie and Darren.” She added, “I just don’t see the problem. I understand where it came from, it makes sense, but I don’t… I think it’s great. When cake is moist: Oh my god, amazing. […] I like the word. It’s a great word, it’s a great adjective. An amazing adjective.”

She didn’t agree with a different listener, though, who claimed that “baths are the worst thing ever.” Eilish also noted that she and brother/collaborator Finneas differ on that issue, as he’s not a fan of a hot bath “unless he’s sick.”

Eilish and James also played a round of ‘Sexy Or Not Sexy,’ so check out the video above.