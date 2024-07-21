The truth of the matter is you can’t impress everyone. Despite her global appeal, Taylor Swift isn’t exempt to this. Celebrities and even royals flock to see witness the “Fortnight” singer live in concert. But don’t expect to see Sonic Youth’s former guitarist Kim Gordon there.

During an interview with The Guardian, Gordon made that abundantly clear. When asked what was her “most controversial pop culture opinion” was, she dived into Swift.

“I don’t know if it’s controversial,” she said. “But, I’m not really a fan of Taylor Swift.”

This isn’t the first time an artist expressed a lack of interest in Swift. Back in April, Courtney Love referred to Swift as not “important” or “interesting as an artist.” However, Gordon’s next confession is where the Swifties are stuck.

“I couldn’t tell you what her music sounded like, actually,” she said.

To proclaim that you aren’t a fan, but can’t recall what her music sounds like, is rather bold. Following her statement, Gordon did seemingly offer an alternative singer for fans to rally behind.

“When it comes to pop icons,” she said. “I would choose Billie Eilish.”

Taylor Swift didn’t respond to Courtney Love’s remarks. So, she likely won’t address Gordon’s either.