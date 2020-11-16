Billie Eilish previously revealed that her recent single “My Future” was completed from start to finish in just a couple days. Now she has spoken more to that point, revealing that the song’s quick incubation period came thanks to an idea from her mother.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Eilish credits her mother’s suggestion that she and Finneas set a regular work schedule during the pandemic for helping them write the song in just a day, saying, “Probably a month into quarantine, my mom had this idea, because we hadn’t worked at all and we were completely uninspired and we were home all day and we didn’t think about anything. My mom was like, ‘What if you guys made a schedule, you know? Just like, three days a week, this time to this time, making sure that you have time put aside so you guys can work. If it was on a schedule, maybe it would help you guys be more productive or whatever.’ We were like [whiny voice], ‘Oh, that’s so f*cking stupid.’ We did it and on the first day, we wrote ‘My Future.’ The first day.”

Tonight's Future Sounds with @AnnieMac is a verrrry special one! ✨@BillieEilish joins Annie to pick some songs for the Power Down Playlist and explains how her and @finneas wrote 'my future' after being set a quarantine schedule by their Mum 📝 Listen from 6pm on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/2R930PUVVE — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 16, 2020

Finneas also spoke about his and his sister’s schedule in a recent Vanity Fair video, saying they usually start at around 1 or 2 p.m. and work for a few hours in the studio in his house. He said, “Billie and I have a pretty structured work schedule. We find that the easiest way to be productive. So she comes over on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and we’ll work all day on whatever we feel like making. The rest of the times are divided up between songs of my own [and] songs of other artists that I’m producing or helping write.”

