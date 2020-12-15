At just 18 years old, Billie Eilish boasts a number of awards and several top-charting songs. But at the same time, she’s still a normal teen. Her upcoming Apple TV documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will offer an inside look at her personal life and her rise to stardom.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary premieres globally February 26, but the first trailer was released Tuesday. As seen in the preview, the documentary will give an intimate look Eilish’s extraordinary life as she tours the world and records her acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Along with following her career, The World’s A Little Blurry will share some of the singer’s personal milestones, like getting her driver’s license and being gifted her dream car.

In other Eilish news, the singer recently revealed what her favorite song of the year was — and her choice was a bit unexpected. The singer named The Strokes’ song “At The Door” as her top pick and praised their The New Abnormal album as a whole. “I wish I could put this whole album [The New Abnormal] as my first choice,” she said. “It’s been my favorite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door,’ I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

Watch the Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry trailer above.