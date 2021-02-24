There has been some talk here and there about Billie Eilish’s new album, including from Eilish herself. Now she has chatted a bit more about it during an appearance on The Late Show last night.

Towards the end of the extended 20-minute conversation, Stephen Colbert makes note of Eilish’s often-reserved vocal style and asks if she’s ever going to “belt for us” and “absolutely shatter some glass,” to which Eilish responds, “There’s a couple moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good, you know? It’s not like I can’t do it, I just… you’ll get a little bit, it’ll come.”

Earlier in the interview, Eilish discussed the impact the pandemic had on her new album, saying:

“Listen: The year sucked and if I could go back and I could change it, I would. But at the same, I’ve gotten more time off than I ever, ever, ever, ever had, and of course, I think that goes for everyone, but that was true for me after two weeks of it, you know? Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in like four years. And also I made an album in it, and I just don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID. That doesn’t mean it’s like about COVID at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it it. I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

The two also chat about James Bond, meeting Justin Bieber, fan interactions, and more, so watch the full interview above.