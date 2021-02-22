The premiere of the Billie Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry is only a few days away, as it is set to debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, February 26. Now it turns out the artist will be marking the occasion with a special event leading up to the premiere.

The night before, starting at 9 p.m. ET, Eilish will be hosting a global live premiere event that will be available to stream for free via Apple TV, Apple Music, and Eilish’s YouTube channel. On the schedule is a stripped-down performance from Eilish, some video previews of the film, an interview with director RJ Cutler, and an “intimate conversation” with Eilish, all of which will be hosted by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Ahead of both the film and the premiere event, Eilish has shared the audio of a live rendition of “Ilomilo” — the song from which the movie’s name originates — as it is heard in the film.

A new trailer from the documentary dropped at the start of the month, and in it, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird discusses how it’s a “horrible time” to be a teenager, saying.”I honestly don’t know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent. It is a horrible time to be a teenager. Kids are depressed.”

Listen to the live version of “Ilomilo” above.