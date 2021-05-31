Billie Eilish Strongly Hints At The Title Of Her Next Single

Billie Eilish is set to share a new single this week, as she declared on Friday. When she made the announcement, she wasn’t forthcoming with info about the song, but now she has offered what seems to be a not-so-subtle hint at what the new song will be.

Taking to Instagram to share a couple different photos of herself and one of a car wheel, Eilish wrote, “nothing but a lost cause.” Since the Happier Than Ever tracklist features a song called “Lost Cause,” it appears Eilish is strongly suggesting that “Lost Cause” will be her next single.

Whatever the new song is, Eilish is perhaps hoping it will be a bit of a bounce-back (by her lofty standards, at least): Her latest single, “Your Power,” wasn’t a major chart hit, as it has so far only peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her other two Happier Than Ever singles, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” achieved peaks of Nos. 6 and 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently figured out what she’s going to be doing for a healthy chunk of 2020: Earlier this month, she announced a months-long stretch of tour dates.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.