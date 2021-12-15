As mentioned in her SNL opening monologue last week, if you don’t know Billie Eilish by her music, you probably know her by her hair and her clothing. Ever since she’s been in the limelight, Eilish has always experimented with her style whether she’s wearing baggy clothes on stage or an elegant ballgown to the Met Gala. Due to her eye for innovative style, Nike has asked the singer to help design her very own style of Air Force 1 sneakers.

Eilish’s new Nike designs were just unveiled this week, showing how the singer opted to put her own spin on the Air Force 1’s classic style. Her sneaker features five Velcro straps across the top with a thick sole in a mushroom beige colorway.

This isn’t the first time Eilish designed her own sneaker. Back in September, the singer revealed that she had joined forces with Air Jordan for two innovative designs. Eilish purposely opted for a more gender-neutral design, with one of the sneakers boasting a more classic silhouette but dyed with a vibrant green color the singer is so closely associated with. Both of Eilish’s Air Jordan designs were made 100 percent vegan, as the singer is a vegan herself, and were made up of 20 percent recycled material.

Check out a preview of Eilish’s new shoe collaboration above.