Billie Eilish Will Be Performing At The 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish just had one of the biggest nights of her life. At the 2020 Grammys this past Sunday, the 18-year-old set plenty of records, becoming only the second person in history to sweep the big four: Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year, and becoming the youngest person to win Album Of The Year, ever.

Now, Billie got another big look on the award show circuit, news broke today that she’s been tapped to perform at this year’s Oscar ceremony. Those awards will air on February 9th, so she has a few weeks to catch her breath after all the big Grammys wins. Of course, because of the drama surrounding this year’s Grammys and their historical positioning, Eilish did show some reluctance accepting the praise heaped on her. But even so, her accomplishments are so impressive that other industries, like film, are beginning to notice.

It’s unclear what Billie will be performing at the ceremony, as none of her songs have been nominated for any of the Oscar’s music-related awards. Perhaps she’ll sing a song for the in memoriam portion of the evening, honoring fallen members of the community who passed in the last year. “When The Party’s Over,” the song she sang at the Grammys, might fit the bill for something like that. Either way, the momentum following her monumental winning streak is already beginning to build.