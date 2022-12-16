Billie Eilish was on the road for basically all of this year for the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. She wanted to close out the year in her hometown, so she planned two nights at the Kia Forum — one was last night, December 15, and the finale is tonight. However, it’s hard to imagine how she can top last night’s concert, considering she brought out both Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl for performances.

With Bridgers, the pair sang “Motion Sickness” together — an undoubtedly beautiful moment of female solidarity in an industry that’s always posing challenges for women. Happier Than Ever dealt with a lot of similar themes as that song does: the manipulation of men in music, the unfair position women are constantly put in no matter how successful they are.

Grohl and Eilish sang “My Hero,” together, a sprawling homage to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed earlier this year. Eilish honored his life during her Grammys performance in April, donning a shirt with his face on it. The month before, Grohl also praised Eilish: “There’s a lot of great young bands that are f*cking killing it and have devoted fan bases. They might not be as popular as Nicki Minaj, but honestly, when I see f*cking Billie Eilish, that’s rock and roll to me. She started a revolution and took over the world.”

Watch clips of the performances below.

Billie Eilish e Dave Grohl, do Foo Fighters, cantando “My Hero”, em homenagem a Taylor Hawkins. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bbbds5LPlc — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) December 16, 2022