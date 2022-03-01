Dave Grohl has made it clear he’s a major Billie Eilish fan. In 2019, for example, he praised the connection she has with her audience and said, “When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like… sh*t man…. rock n roll is not even close to being dead…'” Now, even three years later, he’s still got Eilish on the brain.

In a new interview with The Independent, he discussed the state of rock music and made a similar point about Eilish, saying:

“Well, I think you have to define ‘relevant.’ It’s hard for us to say that rock and roll is in a rough patch, because we get up on stage and there’ll be thousands of people f*cking going bananas and singing along to our songs. I can understand how it’s a different game nowadays for younger bands. There’s a lot of great young bands that are f*cking killing it and have devoted fan bases. They might not be as popular as Nicki Minaj, but honestly, when I see f*cking Billie Eilish, that’s rock and roll to me. She started a revolution and took over the world.”

Aside from Eilish, he’s also big on Wet Leg and specifically their song “Chaise Longue,” saying, “Wet Leg are about to take over America. I really do dig them. A friend of mine turned me on to them about six or seven months ago and I couldn’t get [‘Chaise Longue’] out of my head. Sometimes we’ll hang out at a friend’s house and just dance until four o’clock in the morning, and we’ll play ‘Chaise Longue’ on repeat, like over and over and over and over and over again.”

Check out the full interview here.