Ever since her debut, Billie Eilish has been something of a two-person operation, thanks to the production prowess of her older brother Finneas. However, that may soon change, as Finneas has begun teaching his sibling the basics of production, and says she’s getting “very good at it.” In a new interview with Guitar magazine, Finneas — who has been working on his own album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, with a collection of collaborators and a more professional setup, explained the new use he’s found for his old equipment.

“I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it!” he said. “And it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all… I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.”

While that news may worry fans who’ve become accustomed to the duo’s chemistry, in truth, it may help streamline their process, as Billie can use the basic equipment to sketch out her own ideas while Finneas is occupied with his solo work, then he can help polish it all later on. We may soon see the fruits of this labor as we look forward to the follow-up to her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.