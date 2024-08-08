Finneas and Billie Eilish, his younger sister, are inextricable. Finneas has produced world-beating albums and songs for Eilish, as they’ve won won nine Grammys and two Oscars together. Hit Me Hard And Soft, Eilish’s third LP co-written and produced by Finneas, was released in May, and Finneas will dedicate the rest of 2024 to his solo pursuits.

On Thursday, August 8, Finneas released “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” and announced his solo sophomore album of the same name will arrive on October 4.

“I had the honor of making these songs with some of my closest friends, and I can’t wait for them to be yours,” Finneas captioned his Instagram announcement. “For now, you can listen to the title track, watch the music video, and pre-order the album on finneasofficial.com.”

The “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” video co-stars Finneas and Claudia Sulewski, his longtime girlfriend. Finneas is helplessly infatuated. Throughout the Isaac Ravishankara-directed visual, Finneas falls down an elevator shaft, gets hit by a car, and has his hands sliced by a kitchen knife. “For cryin’ out loud / I’m calling your name / You’re wearing me out / But I love you the same,” he sings.

As per a press release, “In contrast to his debut album Optimist, which featured instrumentals written and performed solely by the artist himself, this time, For Cryin’ Out Loud! sees Finneas expand his creative horizons, steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio/band environment, freeing Finneas and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date.”

Watch the “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” video above, and find more information about For Cryin’ Out Loud! below.