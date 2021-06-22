Last week, Billie Eilish started facing some criticism over an old video of her that resurfaced on TikTok, in which she is seen mouthing a racial slur from Tyler The Creator’s 2011 Goblin song “Fish” and allegedly mocking an Asian accent. Now, Eilish has offered an apology.

Eilish shared a statement on her Instagram Story about the video, which was filmed when she was “13 or 14.” She wrote of the slur, “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.”

She also addressed the alleged accent mocking, writing, “The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST. Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life.”

She concluded her statement, “We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Read Eilish’s message in full below.