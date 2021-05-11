Fresh off the release of “Your Power,” Billie Eilish performed the new single on The Late Show last night, joined by Finneas on a small stage in a big desert space for the pre-taped performance. Along with that, Eilish also took some time to chat with Stephen Colbert, and during their conversation, they discussed the reaction to Eilish’s viral Vogue photos.

Eilish didn’t talk about what she wore in the photos and how that was received, but about how it feels to be so massively popular on social media. Colbert asked what it’s like to get that kind of attention and Eilish responded:

“I do get excited. I think it more just makes me never want to post again, because it’s like a weird… I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, it’s like scary to me. I mean, it’s amazing. It was so weird the day that all those pictures came out because I would post one and I would see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked.’ And then I would post another one and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked.’ So it’s been crazy. It’s been a very weird, surreal week.”

Check out the full interview above and watch Eilish and Finneas perform ‘Your Power’ below.