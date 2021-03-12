This morning, BBC Radio 1 hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark finished their 24-hour LOL-A-Thon, a benefit event from Comic Relief that ended up raising £507,089 (around $700,000) for the cause. They crammed a lot of activities into their time on the air, including a series of “Unexpected Song Challenge” performance, for which they tasked artists to bust out a cover that’s, well, unexpected.

Among the participants was Finneas, who sat in front of a piano and turned Britney Spears’ classic “Oops!… I Did It Again” into a lovely ballad.

The hosts were overwhelmed by the response to the event. Stark wrote, “Thankyou so so much. I’m so happy that together we could raise so much money for @comicrelief. Your support has been unreal. I’ll never forget this. Thankyou x.” Mills also noted, “Half a million pounds raised for @comicrelief! Thank you so much! We never imagined we would raise this much money, especially during this time. You are all amazing!! Happy birthday @Chris_Stark time for some sleep!”

Meanwhile, Finneas has a big weekend ahead, as he and his sister Billie Eilish are up for a handful of Grammys. “Everything I Wanted” is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, while “No Time To Die” is nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Check out Finneas’ cover above.