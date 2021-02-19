Billie Eilish has landed another restraining order against a stalker who’s been harassing her at her Los Angeles home. According to the New York Daily News, the singer has been stalked by 23-year-old John Matthews Hearle, who has also visited the home she shares with both of her parents. Court documents obtained by the publication revealed the nature of Hearle’s harassment, as told by Eilish herself.

“For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home,” Eilish wrote. She added that he left “extremely disturbing and threatening” notes and stared at her while making a “throat slitting gesture” as she arrived and departed from her home. “Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is,” she said. One of his notes read, “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

The singer’s attorneys will return to court in two weeks to see whether the temporary restraining order can be made permanent. Eilish has reportedly employed a 24-hour security team that looks out for Hearle. This is also not the first time she’s dealt with a stalker. Last year, a 24-year-old man named Prenell Rousseau repeatedly showed up at her house and exhibited “erratic” behavior.