SNL musical guests don’t usually share what songs they’re playing in advance, but that’s precisely what Billie Eilish did during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show. One of them, at least.

“We’re building for Saturday Night Live. It’s coming up this Saturday. Kate McKinnon is the host, who is unbelievable. She was great in Barbie,” host Jimmy Fallon said before asking Eilish if she knows which songs she’s going to play. “I do,” she replied before sheepishly pointing at her hat: it read “Barbie.” Unsurprisingly, Eilish will perform “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack, which has been nominated for six Grammys, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, and streamed over 500 million times on Spotify. The other song is unknown — but maybe something new?

Eilish confirmed to Fallon that she and brother/co-songwriter Finneas are “almost done with this new album we’re working on,” adding, “So, at some point, you will know more, but I’m not going to say any more.” This tracks with previous comments made by Eilish, who told radio network Westwood One’s segment The Cookout, “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”

You can watch Eilish’s The Tonight Show interview above.