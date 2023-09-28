It’s been over two years since Billie Eilish released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, in 2021. The good news for fans is that it appears Eilish’s upcoming third album is on the horizon.

On radio network Westwood One’s segment The Cookout, Eilish was asked about how new music is going, and she responded, “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”

So, the project probably won’t come out before the end of the year, but a 2024 release appears to at least be a possibility.

Eilish also addressed rumors that she’s working on a new documentary, which were sparked by her wearing a GoPro camera on stage. She denied she has a film on the way, but explained:

“There is no documentary, I can confirm that, that that is not happening. But I’m sure someday, there will be another one. But I put a GoPro on because after the shows, I run out into the crowd and jump up on the barricade and like, grab everybody – really, they grab me, and I just submit to it. I just put myself there, and I’m like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. Whoever grabs what…,’ I submit myself. If I didn’t, if I was gonna be upset with something, I wouldn’t go out there, because that’s a recipe for disaster. So, I go out there, I stand myself up there, I just open my arms, and I just let them just hug me and grab my arm and… I just think it’s really special to do that, and I get so much out of it, even though it’s terrifying, a little. And those faces, this close to me, screaming in my face, sobbing, is an experience that I don’t think we’re meant to experience, as people. And every time I do it, I always run right backstage and tell everybody, ‘Wow! I wish you guys could see my POV when I do that, because it is shocking! And so I was like, ‘Can I get a GoPro or something?’ And so I just, for the last show, I just wanted to pop a little GoPro on there and just film my POV, and I did and it’s crazy.”

Check out the full interview above.