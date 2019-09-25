This weekend marks the beginning of Saturday Night Live‘s 45th season, and on this Saturday’s episode, Woody Harrelson is the host, while Billie Eilish plays the role of musical guest. In a new promo video for the show, Harrelson shows Eilish around the SNL offices, which are apparently a lot like high school.

A skateboard-wielding Harrelson, who is old enough to be Eilish’s grandfather, shows Eilish around, who herself gets in the high school spirit by carrying a notebook. Harrelson points out that he knows his way around the place because he previously hosted the show in 1989, 1992, and 2014. To that trivia, Eilish responds, “That’s cool. I was not alive for most of that.” From there, Harrelson walks Eilish around the SNL offices and introduces her to some of the cast members, who are portraying high school stereotypes like class president candidate and mean jock. The potential good news from all of this is that it shows Eilish might have an interest in being in a sketch on the actual show, which would be a treat.

The first few weeks of SNL‘s new season are pretty musically stacked. After Eilish, the next musical guest is Taylor Swift, and next up is Camila Cabello.

Watch Eilish and Harrelson’s promo video above.